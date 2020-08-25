Governor Hutchinson dodged a question yesterday about the White House coronavirus task force report on the states.

No dodging this: It’s the report dated Sunday, obtained and posted online by the Center for Public Integrity. Under pressure, the Oklahoma governor has begun posting these reports. It would be a good addition to public info in Arkansas, too.

I asked the governor’s office for this report yesterday and was told he’d be talking about it at today’s spin-and-grin.

No need to wait. The full report is at the link.

Highlights:

Arkansas is in the red zone for news cases, with the 13th highest rate in the country — 121 per 100,000 population against a national average of 93.

It is in the yellow zone for test positivity rate (between 5 and 10 percent, but almost 10), with the ninth highest rate in the country.

Community spread is present in 61 of 75 counties.

There was this on hospitalizations:

Between Aug 15 – Aug 21, on average, 61 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 189 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Arkansas. An average of 80 percent of hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID patients each day during this period; therefore, this may be an underestimate of the actual total number of COVID-related hospitalizations. Underreporting may lead to a lower allocation of critical supplies.

The report recommends a mask mandate. Arkansas has one in theory. It is not widely enforced.

It also says bars should be closed and indoor capacity of restaurants limited to 25 percent in red zone counties and metro areas. It’s 60 percent under Arkansas Ready for Business rules. It says gyms in red zones should be closed and crowds should be strictly limited.

It also says there should be a uniform reporting process for universities.

I’ll pre-spin it for you should the governor take up this or other touchy issues today. Things are getting better. These are just guidelines. My strategy is working. There’s no evidence our COVID rate is due to opening up for business. Stuff just happens. Business is our first priority. If you’ll just wash your hands, wear a mask and stop breathing on each other, all will be well.

Go to your favorite restaurant or bar. Send your kids back to school. And don’t forget there’s a football game Friday night.

All for ‘rona, stand up and holler!