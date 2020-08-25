Ricky Dale Harrington Jr., a prison chaplain from Pine Bluff, the only candidate on the ballot against barking mad Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, is having a campaign event Friday in Little Rock.

You can check Harrington on the issues here.

He will have a “meet and greet” at 5 p.m. at the First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park. He urges people to wear masks and maintain distance as much as possible.

I’d like him better if he wasn’t campaigning with the Libertarian presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen of South Carolina. Such candidates have put popular-vote Republican losers in the White House more than once.

In a release, Harrington stressed his desire to end partisan divisiveness.

