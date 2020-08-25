The State Police is reviewing use of non-fatal use of force by a Plumerville police officer against a domestic violence suspect.

The release:

The Arkansas State Police has been requested to investigate an incident that occurred yesterday (Monday, August 24th) in Plumerville. Authorities within the Plumerville Police Department made the request for assistance to Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Michael Gentry, 30, was hospitalized after being shot by a Plumerville police officer as Gentry allegedly approached the officer with a meat cleaver. Gentry’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Local police had earlier encountered Gentry at a city park regarding a domestic dispute. Gentry began to fight officers and fled to a nearby residence where he was shot.

Gentry is presently facing criminal charges of criminal mischief, fleeing, and two counts of aggravated assault.