KARK has details on a multiple vehicle wreck around noon Monday on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County that claimed three lives and left two more injured.

One car crossed the median, going over a cable barrier, and struck two oncoming cars, one of which overturned.

The dead were Zakee Wadood, 63, of Hazen, who was driving the westbound car that crossed the median, and the drivers of the other two vehicles, Brooks Aitchison, 63, of Plumerville, and Diego Chagoya, 30, of Fayetteville.

Two more vehicles hit debris from the wreck and one of them hit the center barrier. The wreck was near the Highway 89 exit at Lonoke.

Allen Martinez, 33, of Fayetteville, and Darci Amaral, 66, of Cupertino, Cal., were injured.