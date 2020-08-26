Advertisement

Jeannie Roberts reports in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette today on the continued poor handling by Conway of a death of a suspected grocery store shoplifter at the hands of Conway police.

Lionel Morris, 39, died in February en route to a hospital after Conway police held him down with knees and feet as he said he couldn’t breathe. They’d also tased him. He’d run from the police, who tried to arrest him in the store for shoplifting, apparently because he had an open box of a drone in his shopping cart.

The Conway prosecutor cleared the officers in the death, but the release of an edited video of the incident in July spurred protests. The gruesome video prompted Mayor Bart Castleberry to call for an administrative review of events by Police Chief William Tapley.

It’s now finished. Results? Good question. Roberts reported:

“The Conway Police Department is continually striving to find ways to better serve our community,” Tapley said in a statement Tuesday. “After reviewing the incident, we have begun the process of implementing new practices and procedures that we believe will result in strengthening the relationships and trust between the department and those we serve.” The Police Department would not release any details or actions taken as a result of the internal investigation, only to say, “Nobody was terminated,” said Police Department spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff. “At this time the department has addressed any personnel and policy issues discovered during the investigation. Specifics or records regarding or relating to the investigation and any resulting personnel action are deemed closed and per Arkansas law, not subject to public disclosure,” the statement said.

There’s a lot wrong with this.

If officers acted properly throughout, an explanation of the justification of tactics used in the death is overdue, not merely the prosecutor’s finding that the extraordinary immunity given police made a prosecution out of the question.

No personnel action short of suspension or termination is open under the FOI. But no individual officers need to be named for the chief to explain, chapter and verse, every step of this encounter and why the death was justified.

Also: new practices and procedures, if indeed there are some, are well within the scope of information open under FOI. They should be revealed.

Worse yet was the mayor’s refusal to let the group, Reinvest in Conway, speak at the City Council meeting. The meetings are just for city business, he told Roberts. Conduct of city police is not city business? City spending priorities — on police versus other areas — is not city business? Reinvest in Conway has reasonable things to say.

Castleberry, after his welcome call for a review in July, seems to have been muzzled since then by the outpouring of rage at the small group of people who’ve peacefully and respectfully asked for a review of city spending priorities and justice for Lionel Morris.

Could his reticence be explained in part by the group of heavily armed counter-protesters who assembled in what they described as a protective role against the Reinvest group’s presence?

The photo at the top, posted on Reddit and shared by a blog reader last night, indicated at least one resident in Conway didn’t feel safer with the self-appointed peacekeepers with military-style rifles on the streets. More of them stationed around town, according to what they told Roberts.

The death of Lionel Morris, which the police have tried to blame on drugs in his system (which isn’t exactly what the medical examiner found), is one of too many such deaths of black men around the country. Is there a better way to respond to minor law violations? A way short of the death of a misdemeanor suspect?

Morris hadn’t even left the store with his supposed property when the decision was made to cuff him. He had threatened no one at that point, according to the edited video released by police. When he was finally subdued, he was restrained for an extended period while gasping for air. Might more study of de-escalation tactics be useful in Conway and many other cities?

The mayor doesn’t want to talk about it. The City Council doesn’t want to talk about it. The so-called “Arkansas Patriots” are happy to intimidate those who believe in free speech by assembling gangs with semi-automatic rifles.

You’re hearing a lot about the “cancel culture” from the Republican National Convention this week. See it in action in Conway.

PS: Reporting has begun suggesting that police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, welcomed vigilante “peacekeepers” in that city where people were shot last night. There’s some suggestion that the shooting might have come from people the police had previously welcomed.

PPS: The Conway police defenders efforts to focus on Morris’ drug use is a familiar tactic. It is also scientifically flawed, as this Twitter thread today illustrates with a similar argument in the George Floyd case. Worth reading.