Honda Motors will pay $85 million to 48 states or U.S. territories, including Arkansas, to settle a lawsuit over defective Takata airbag inflators.

It also will update airbag safety procedures.

Advertisement

Honda did not admit wrongdoing. It said it had been misled by the supplier. Takata earlier pleaded guilty to fraud for misleading data about the device.

According to a news release from the attorney general’s office, Arkansas will receive $2.3 million. Honda recalled more than 12 million vehicles with the device, including 81,000 in Arkansas.

Advertisement

The frontal airbags in Honda and Acura vehicle could rupture and send metal fragments flying. Ruptures to 14 deaths and more than 200 injures, the attorney general release said.