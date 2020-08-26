Police Chief Keith Humphrey has issued a statement about acts of vandalism found at the 12th Street police station following a demonstration last night.
He said police were redirecting traffic and protecting demonstrators right to speak, but during the night someone slashed tires on police cars and “incendiary devices” were “deployed,” but did not explode.
He provided no more details about the event. He said he was confident those responsible would be identified in the police investigation.
A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated outside the station last night, according to the Heat Facebook page. They chanted and asked for an end to police brutality. Police moved them from blocking 12th street to a sidewalk and urged them to protest more quietly so as not to disturb neighbors.
There’s no information yet directly linking that group to the vandalism that was discovered.
KARK reported that tires on four police vehicles were found slashed and two Molotov cocktails were found about 6 a.m. this morning.
A group also demonstrated last night outside Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s house.
Sen. Joyce Elliott, a Democratic candidate for 2nd District Congress, issued a statement later:
“Under no circumstances should vigilantes destroy police property. What is reported to have happened at the 12th St. Station is unacceptable. It does nothing to further the cause of productive and peaceful reform, only worsens deep divisions.
“All of us have a responsibility to make positive change in our society. I stand with the efforts—from within and without—to promote greater police accountability and reform our criminal justice system so it stops failing at keeping us safe.”