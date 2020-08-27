Amazon, the mail-order retailer, is expanding its footprint in Pulaski County with a delivery center in Maumelle.
A company release said this is what’s known as an AMXL facility, which provides the “last mile” of order fulfillment. The Maumelle facility, which will be in a warehouse development at 400 Sharkey Drive, will be a delivery station for larger items such as TVs and furniture.
Amazon is building a massive fulfillment center at the Little Rock Port and has a delivery center in the former Jacuzzi plant in Southwest Little Rock. It also has had a delivery facility in North Little Rock.
The Maumelle facility will have “dozens of jobs” the company said. Starting pay is $15 an hour. The company also said:
Full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.