Amazon, the mail-order retailer, is expanding its footprint in Pulaski County with a delivery center in Maumelle.

A company release said this is what’s known as an AMXL facility, which provides the “last mile” of order fulfillment. The Maumelle facility, which will be in a warehouse development at 400 Sharkey Drive, will be a delivery station for larger items such as TVs and furniture.

Amazon is building a massive fulfillment center at the Little Rock Port and has a delivery center in the former Jacuzzi plant in Southwest Little Rock. It also has had a delivery facility in North Little Rock.

The Maumelle facility will have “dozens of jobs” the company said. Starting pay is $15 an hour. The company also said:

