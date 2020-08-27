

The Courier in Russellville reports on a recent controversy in Clarksville.

A group planning a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Clarksville obtained a permit to hang a Black Lives Matter banner over Highway 64 until the rally Sept. 5-6.

It apparently didn’t sit well with some in the city.

The City Council voted a moratorium on all future signs and banners as a result. The vote was 4-2. One quote:

“I would like to see us just put a moratorium on banners that span our city streets,” Danna Schneider, councilwoman, said. “We can do that long enough for us to step back, get lots of input from the community, listen to people’s concerns and see what we really want … This just opens up something different that we had never considered before.”

The Council heard about the problems of a government deciding banner approval based on content. Mayor David Rieder said current rules require him to approve all banners that meet code specifications.