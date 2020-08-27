The damage was enormous in my hometown of Lake Charles, La. as Category 4 Hurricane Laura came ashore early this morning about 30 miles south at Cameron.

With the sun coming up, the full measure of damage isn’t known yet, but missing roofs, shattered skyscraper windows, nearly universal power outage and floodwaters already testify to the impact of the storm.

Now it moves at 15 miles an hour northward on a course to Arkansas, with tropical storm level winds and heavy rain predicted.

The web is full of coverage,, but note that Arkansas’s superlative videographer, Brian Emfinger, has been on the ground in Louisiana and likely will have some daylight updates today.

Damage is widespread in Lake Charles. It’s also very difficult to get around due to all of the downed power lines and trees. The interstates have multiple blockages of power lines and light poles with the smaller roads even worse. #HurricaneLaura #lawx pic.twitter.com/TSA5OY6sM4 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) August 27, 2020

He was in Holly Beach, 30 miles south of Lake Charles, where the eye of the hurricane eventually came ashore, yesterday afternoon as the rising Gulf of Mexico began lapping over the coastal highway.