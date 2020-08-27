An ad campaign, beginning with billboards, has begun in behalf of encouraging a vote on two proposed constitutional amendments — one to provide for a non-partisan legislative redistricting commission and the other to end partisan primaries in favor of open primaries with a ranked-choice general election runoff.
UPDATE: Too late. The Arkansas Supreme Court moments after this news release was issued invalidated both petition campaigns. See subsequent post.
A group led by Republicans and financed by Republican money is fighting the measures. Both would upset Republican Party strangleholds on the redistricting and primary election process.
Problem: It’s up to the Arkansas Supreme Court on whether the people get to vote. Appeals are pending of ballot denial by Republican Secretary of State John Thurston. The denials rest on hypertechnical application of laws passed by the Republican legislature. The law changes were intended to make constitutionally protected popular ballot campaigns practically impossible to reach the ballot.
A nonpartisan group, For AR People, is backing the ad campaign. The amendments each gathered more than 100,000 signatures of Arkansas voters through use of paid canvassers. They’ve been supported by financial and in-kind contributions from progressive political organizations, including a wealthy activist from Houston.
Said their news release:
Led by political insiders and establishment darlings, Arkansans for Transparency has wasted no time launching a campaign to kill a series of citizen initiated ballot measures. Their campaign was launched after hundreds of thousands of Arkansans signed their support for the initiatives through the petitioning process.
“I’m disappointed that Arkansans for Transparency is working to undermine the voices of Arkansans,” said Austin Bailey, a spokesperson for the nonprofit, nonpartisan group For AR People. “Hundreds of thousands of Arkansans signed petitions to vote on various measures in November, and their right to do so should be honored.”
The new ad campaign, launched with billboard ads across the Little Rock metro area, aims to highlight how the establishment is working to silence the people by asking “Who should decide what Arkansas votes on? 200,000 Arkansans or the establishment?”