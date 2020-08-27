An ad campaign, beginning with billboards, has begun in behalf of encouraging a vote on two proposed constitutional amendments — one to provide for a non-partisan legislative redistricting commission and the other to end partisan primaries in favor of open primaries with a ranked-choice general election runoff.

UPDATE: Too late. The Arkansas Supreme Court moments after this news release was issued invalidated both petition campaigns. See subsequent post.

A group led by Republicans and financed by Republican money is fighting the measures. Both would upset Republican Party strangleholds on the redistricting and primary election process.

Problem: It’s up to the Arkansas Supreme Court on whether the people get to vote. Appeals are pending of ballot denial by Republican Secretary of State John Thurston. The denials rest on hypertechnical application of laws passed by the Republican legislature. The law changes were intended to make constitutionally protected popular ballot campaigns practically impossible to reach the ballot.

A nonpartisan group, For AR People, is backing the ad campaign. The amendments each gathered more than 100,000 signatures of Arkansas voters through use of paid canvassers. They’ve been supported by financial and in-kind contributions from progressive political organizations, including a wealthy activist from Houston.

Said their news release: