Governor Hutchinson announced this morning that the PASSE managed care program to serve the developmentally disabled in communities had accumulated $15 million in a premium tax on the program that will allow 700 more people to be covered.

About 4,800 people are being covered. But there’s a waiting list of 3,500 for the program, though about 2,000 of those are receiving some Medicaid-covered help, though less than available through the PASSE program.

In an article last year, Benji Hardy explained the PASSE program (which stands for Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entities.)

The rollout of the program had its difficulties. But it was viewed as improvement over a payment-for-services program through insurance.

Legislative approval is necessary. The new slots are supposed to be available in December and awarded in the order people signed up.