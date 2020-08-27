Interested in the tangled fight for a permit to build a casino in Russellville?

For the moment, Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi has the state’s approval, but multiple legal actions continue. The Cherokee Nation says the Racing Commission did wrong by ignoring its own hired consultant. An anti-casino group still fights ANY casino in Pope County.

And now there’s this, from the Pope County Quorum Court.

It’s a Facebook video of the county legislature’s recent meeting. You may remember that County Judge Ben Cross and the majority of the Quorum Court backed a deal with the Cherokees for some $40 million in community investments in return for their support of the permit application. Some of the members of the QC got beaten in re-election bids as a result.

The casino discussion begins at the 53:09 mark. Life’s too short for most, I’m sure, but some 40 minutes of casino discussion follows. It began with an update from the Cherokee Nation on its continuing effort to win the permit.

Cross went on to say he’s considering further legal options, including perhaps a tort claim before the state Claims Commission proceeding for millions in damages to the county because of the loss of promised benefits because of the failure of the Racing Commission to properly handle the casino permit applications. The judge said he’d been seeking an out-of-state law firm to handle the case. Other members of the Quorum Court also spoke about their disappointment with the Racing Commission’s handling of the issue.

Here’s a good bet: Lawyers will prosper.