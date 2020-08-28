Governor Hutchinson balanced another bad day of COVID-19 numbers with crediting the state for a good week in education.

Since schools aren’t readily measurable by data, we’ll just have to take the word of the governor and Education Secretary Johnny Key. Social media accounts continue to tell a tale of confusion, poor communication and inadequate health and teaching supplies at various places around Arkansas. I’m getting persistent reports about problems on virtual schooling with Internet connectivity, instructional software and perhaps other problems, such as state bandwidth. Who knows. Everyone in a position of authority prefers to say all is well.

Also, Health Director Jose Romero spoke about clusters of cases on college campuses, not just scattered cases.

Romero said UA Fayetteville had found a positive result in a third of 75 people tested recently. A testing event is set there for two days next week. Earlier, the University of Ozarks also has had an increased number of cases, he said.

People are living in close quarters and there’s always a potential for spread, he said, if people don’t adhere to health tenets.

Romero said there’d been a definite increase in numbers at colleges and that the positivity rate at Fayetteville was an “alarming amount.” He was asked if relatives of students who test positive should be quarantined. He said they should.

Hutchinson and Health Director Jose Romero urged people not to let up on the weekend on masks, physical distancing and use of hand sanitizers.

The daily COVID-19 count*

Arkansas recorded 838 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (181 from prisons including 123 at the Varner Unit), for a total of 59,583. Hospitalizations dropped by 26 to 407. Deaths increased by 17 to 756. Active cases: 5,496.

The top counties with new cases in the last 24 hours: Pulaski, 65; Benton, 49; Washington, 41; Pope, 39; Faulkner, 29; Jefferson and Sebastian, 27; Craighead, 25; Mississippi and Garland, 21, and Independence, 20.

Tests in the last 24 hours: 6,360.

*The state’s figures are not always reliable.

The governor couldn’t find a way to spin today’s numbers except to say community cases were even with the day before if you don’t count prisoners. He also continues to insist against apparent arithmetic that Arkansas is below a 10 percent positive rate on testing.

Here are red zones for positive testing rates, by county:

Other topics

HURRICANE LAURA: 52,000 customers lost electrical power at the peak. About 32,000 remain without power. No injuries or deaths were reported in Arkansas from the storm, which had become a tropical storm when it reached our boundaries.

SCHOOLS: Johnny Key declared the first week of school “successful.” He said no additional districts have had to modify opening plans because of virus cases.

From the Q&A

ANY EXPLANATION FOR THE RISE IN CASES: Short answer, who knows. My answer: We’ve loosened up far too much for a virus not yet in control. The spin: Prisons, yadda yadda. Romero did say he was seeing people not wearing in masks. “The message hasn’t permeated throughout the community yet.” You think? Maybe even in bars and restaurants, you think?

WHAT ABOUT LESLIE RUTLEDGE AND OTHERS FROM ARKANSAS AT WHITE HOUSE TRUMP SPEECH LAST NIGHT: They appeared closely bunched, without masks. What message did this send? “I don’t know all the circumstances of that event,” the governor said. However, all he needed to do was turn on the TV and see the unmasked Trumpers packed together in an illegal political event on public property.

A followup questioner persisted: “Was she setting the right example or not?” Hutchinson went into his spin and grin routine again. “I’ve been with her numerous times and she was always wearing a mask and doing exactly what she should do. That’s my experience with that. We need to continue to do that.”

Right.