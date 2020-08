This is remarkable delivery. If it’s not on teleprompter, it’s some of the best broadcasting I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TfSvM2p4hY — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 28, 2020

Watch this. It’s CNN’s Daniel Dale who’s become virtually a full-time fact-checker of the lies of Donald Trump. Trump was impressively dishonest in his national convention concluding speech in the illegal setting of the White House. Dale was impressive in reciting them (aided by a teleprompter.)