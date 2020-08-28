Good news from the University of Arkansas:

The School of Journalism and Strategic Media at UA is going to take over management of the popup data resource begun by Misty Orpin to track COVID-19 in Arkansas. Her arcovid.com has become widely followed and respected for its attempt to accumulate comprehensive data, explain discrepancies in state reporting and identify trends.

In May, Orpin began a partnership with Rob Wells, a U of A assistant professor of journalism who teaches data journalism, which included an intern to assist Orpin in the daily production of demographic data. The internship was sponsored by Arkansas Soul, a site devoted to recruiting and training African American students about journalism, and the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

As the Arkansascovid.com workload grew, Orpin asked if the School of Journalism could operate the site full time. The school, part of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, will devote a mix of graduate students and students in Wells’ data journalism class to operate Arkansascovid.com, providing students an extraordinary opportunity to work with a real-time data journalism website. Orpin will continue to provide analysis and commentary as needed. The transition is due to be finalized Sept. 14.