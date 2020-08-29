So many outrages, so little space.

From this morning alone. From the New York Times:

It started with an unexpected call last week from Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump associate who oversees federal housing programs in New York. Ms. Patton told a leader of a tenants’ group at the New York City Housing Authority, the nation’s largest, that she was interested in speaking with residents about conditions in the authority’s buildings, which have long been in poor repair. Four tenants soon assembled in front of a video camera and were interviewed for more than four hours by Ms. Patton herself. Three of the tenants were never told that their interviews would be edited into a two-minute video clip that would air prominently on Thursday night at the Republican National Convention and be used to bash Mayor Bill de Blasio, the three tenants said in interviews on Friday. “I am not a Trump supporter,” said one of the tenants, Claudia Perez. “I am not a supporter of his racist policies on immigration. I am a first-generation Honduran. It was my people he was sending back.”

The Trump RNC show culminated with a political commercial set on the White House lawn, in violation of the Hatch Act. People like Leslie Rutledge, Sarah Huckabee and Mike Huckabee sat jammed together for photogenic effect, without masks, and posted vanity photos of themselves ignoring social distancing. Attorney General Rutledge claimed later that she followed all guidelines. Meaning, clearly, that there were NO guidelines. Closer to home, the Republican governor and his supposed health director did backflips to cover for her. Loyalty to the tribe and high school football come before public health in Arkansas.

This passage in a White House story about another norm destroyed by Trump, is getting a lot of circulation:

The takeaway: If he’s this bad now, imagine if he gets another term.