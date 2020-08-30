Little Rock police say Kentarius Scott, 25, was fatally shot in a dispute outside Twin Peaks, the bar and restaurant at 10 Shackleford Drive, about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police found Scott’s body on the parking lot. Witnesses identified Darean Moore, 21, as a potential suspect. He allegedly shot Scott after they walked outside following a “brief disagreement” inside. Moore left on foot but apparently got a taxi to take him to a gas station on Galloway Road in North Little Rock. He was found there, attempting to hide. He’s been jailed and charged with first-degree murder.

