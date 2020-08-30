By
Here’s the daily state report on COVID-19, with a downward departure in new cases, but 12 more deaths. The 478 new cases came in a 24-hour period in which 6,051 tests were completed, a positivity roughly just under 8 percent. For 30 days of August, the state has recorded 19117 156293

19,595 new cases Aug. 1-30 (not counting positives on antigen tests, a figure still unreported by Arkansas) and 162,344 tests, or a cumulative positive rate of 12.07 percent.

The line is open.

PS: For those of you who desire the daily spin-and-grin:

