Another Arkansas newspaper is biting the dust, except in mostly virtual form.

The tottering Pine Bluff Commercial has been purchased from Gannett by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

According to the D-G account, after Oct. 12, there will be no print edition of the Pine Bluff paper, except as pages in the print edition of the Sunday Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. In a letter to the Commercial’s remaining 2,100 subscribers, publisher Walter Hussman said the Democrat-Gazette will include four pages of Pine Bluff news every day, including news, sports, obits and opinion.

Could Little Rock subscribers request four pages of strictly Little Rock coverage daily? Bethel Heights doesn’t count.

The article said no money is changing hands initially.

“We are buying the accounts receivable and assuming liabilities for the subscriptions that have been prepaid,” said Hussman. “After 90 days, we’ll settle up on accounts.”

Newspaper factoid: I did some checking recently and learned the Fort Smith newspaper, the Democrat-Gazette and Hussman newspapers in Texarkana and Hot Springs are the only newspapers in Arkansas that still print an edition seven days a week. (The Democrat-Gazette counts because, though it’s available by subscription ly digitally, it still prints papers daily — 4,500 in Central Arkansas — for single-copy sales in convenience stores and other outlets Monday-Saturday.) Papers in Jonesboro and Conway, among others, don’t print daily.