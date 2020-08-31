Led by Sen. Jason Rapert, a legislative committee this morning is ragging Health Director Jose Romero for not explicitly supporting the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19.

Rapert has been joined by other legislators, at least one of whom suggested death rates are being exaggerated by counting COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the death of someone terminally ill. (Which, of course, it could be. And mean an earlier death.)

Romero insisted as he has before, that the anti-malarial drug may be used in Arkansas. He said the state was following CDC protocol in not prohibiting its use but also not recommending it. Rapert contended that sends conflicting signals to doctors. He particularly focused on a doctor who wanted the drug used at the Conway Human Development Center, which has had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. By Rapert’s account, she felt she was prohibited from using it by state directive. Romero said that was not the case. Romero also noted there’d been no deaths at the Conway facility.

Rapert was unhappy he couldn’t be treated by hydroxychloroquine when he was infected. Instead, he received remdesivir, which Romero said has been more effective and which can have ill effects in combination with hydroxychloroquine.

“I stand by what I’ve said,” Romero said. “We have in no way impeded the ability of physicians to practice medicine.” He said physicians are free to use medications off label if they and their patients think it appropriate.

Rapert scheduled appearances by some doctors who’ve been advocates for use of the malarial drug (and criticized for it, as well). You can read about his lead witness, emergency room Dr. Simone Gold, here and here. She also is a critic of mask rules.

The back-and-forth is worth watching. When the hearing is over, the full video will be posted for watching from the beginning.

UPDATE: As part of her argument that forces in the government are trying to suppress information about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, Gold presented an interview on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty and Levin” with HCQ champion Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale University.

After Gold spoke, Democratic Sen. Deborah Ferguson noted that Yale University disagrees with Risch’s assessment of the drug, and said, “I think there’s a reason we have the FDA and the CDC and have randomized controlled studies,” and that is to protect public health, not harm it, as Rapert and his witnesses apparently believe. (Rapert, by the way, was treated with Remdesivir.) “There are 251 studies right now. They [Gold and other HCQ promoters] could participate in one of these studies,” she said, instead of “presenting a lot of information that is confusing to people.”

Rapert, who earlier impugned the integrity of Dr. Romero, interrupted, saying he was bothered that Ferguson would criticize Risch’s credentials, and said she’d come “locked and loaded” (one of Rapert’s favorite descriptions of himself) to the hearing. He asked if she were saying his constituents who’d told him they’d recovered because they’d been prescribed the drug were lying.

Ferguson did not rise to the bait. “Anecdotal evidence is not sound science,” she said.

Here’s a portion of what Yale said about Dr. Risch’s promotion of HCQ:

As his colleagues, we defend the right of Dr. Risch, a respected cancer epidemiologist, to voice his opinions. But he is not an expert in infectious disease epidemiology and he has not been swayed by the body of scientific evidence from rigorously conducted clinical trials, which refute the plausibility of his belief and arguments.

Governor Hutchinson came under attack as well. Sen. Terry Rice (R-Waldron) said the governor answered a question from lawmakers about when the pandemic would be over by saying “When Dr. Smith tells me so.” But, Rice said, it’s time to stop the pandemic nonsense and open things up. (Dr. Nate Smith, who is now with the CDC, was the Secretary of Health until mid-July.) Rice, of course, is among the 17 hyper-conservative legislators who say they are going to sue the health department to end the COVID-19 state of emergency, alleging the legislature, not the governor or the health department, can declare an emergency. Governor Hutchinson dismissed that argument at his coronavirus update today.