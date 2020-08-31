Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers has added more questions to the list members of the Pulaski Quorum Court would like to ask Sheriff Eric Higgins at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting was set to discuss the high number of vacancies in patrol and jailer jobs in the sheriff’s office and a KARK report about unpaid bills.

Stowers has now sent Higgins a copy of an unsigned letter, purportedly from current and former jail employees, complaining about working conditions since Higgins took office in 2019.

Higgins has not taken questions since the criticism arose. It’s unclear if he’ll appear the Quorum Court meeting tomorrow night. He’s an independent elected official, not subject to recall under Arkansas law. But the Quorum Court, the legislative body for county government, oversees his office’s budget.

Stowers has asked Higgins to address key complaints in the letter — extended workdays without meal breaks; non-functioning equipment, and convicted felons walking freely in secured areas of the jail.

In sending a copy of the two-page letter to Higgins, Stowers wrote:

