Governor Hutchinson reported another sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases during his daily briefing today, though on a day with a lower number of tests performed. Deaths continued their double-digit daily climb.

The daily COVID-19 update

Advertisement

Arkansas recorded 273 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total to date of 61,497. Hospitalizations rose 3 to 423. Deaths rose 17 to 814. Active cases: 5,036.

The top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Pulaski, 44; Benton, 29; Sebastian, 24, and Washington, 21.

Advertisement

Tests in the last 24 hours: 3,530. This was the lowest since early July, which helps explain the smallest rise in new cases since mid-June.

“Today I’m very optimistic,” Hutchinson said. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.” He said the virus has “never been out of control” in Arkansas, but is still too high.

Advertisement

The governor added some new data today, reporting that about 78 percent of the people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 leave the hospital alive. I’ll avoid the word “recovery” because we really don’t know much about continuing medical maladies once a patient is virus-free. He also reported that about 5.5 percent of the COVID-19 deaths have the virus as a sole cause, about the same as national figures.

Health Director Jose Romero said, as other doctors have, that COVID-19 increases the risk of death and makes other conditions more dangerous. In other words, the disease is dangerous. “It doesn’t mean if you have no co-morbidity you have nothing to worry about,” he said. “It does kill.”

Romero emphasized that Arkansas remains in the pandemic “for the long haul.”

Other topics and the Q&A

Advertisement

A question was asked again about a planned lawsuit by legislators claiming an unlawful overreach in Health Department rules on coronavirus. The question was directed at Romero, but Hutchinson stepped in to answer.

He said the lawsuit, not yet file, is backed by “a minority of the legislature.” He continued, “I feel confident the legislature gave us this authority. We are acting appropriately.” And he added the power had been used with great reservation.” He said, “We’ve handled it well.” He said he didn’t think it wise for courts to get involved but said again as he said yesterday, “Anybody can file a lawsuit.”

Deputy Education Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer said additional districts have had to change plans because of virus exposure. These include the Fort Smith Northside High School, a kindergarten class in Rogers and a middle school grade in Mountain View. She said districts are making “good decisions.” She said Cross County High School was to return to in-person classes today after a day of cleaning.

A question was raised about an increase in cases at the University of Arkansas. Hutchinson said the UA had a good plan, but it is a difficult environment. “With thousands of students, it doesn’t take very many of them to not follow guidelines and to create challenges.” He said most students were abiding by guidelines. A major testing event is planned on campus this week.

If things in Arkansas don’t improve, would the governor reconsider earlier decisions to reopen bars and restaurants, something the White House task force says would be appropriate at the state’s current level of cases? If cases reach an uncontrollable level, the state would look at “additional options,” Hutchinson said.

A reporter said antigen tests in Fayetteville had indicated a cluster of cases related to people who’d been in bars. At this point, the state hasn’t seen such a connection from its numbers, the governor said, but the antigen test results are kept separately and not regularly released.

The reporter also said case counts from Washington County don’t seem to reflect recent numbers of new cases on the UA campus. It was explained that the university numbers are delayed and will eventually roll into state totals.