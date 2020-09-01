As the governor might say, “Don’t get bent out of shape.” But a smattering of school- and university-related headlines:

The Springdale School District tops the state in the number of coronavirus cases in its schools. https://t.co/Xzb2UxyzuW#NWAnews #ARnews #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/boJ4qk1zbp — Clarissa Bustamante (@clarbusta) September 1, 2020

LRSD superintendent worried about substitute capacity amid coronavirus https://t.co/ug85WbCNK6 pic.twitter.com/KMRRCJGMRt — THV11 (@THV11) September 1, 2020

NEW: Certain University of Arkansas, Fayetteville groups with members who have tested positive for covid-19 should “immediately suspend all in-person activities” and get tested even if they have no current symptoms, a university spokesman said Monday. https://t.co/lADnBO0wV4 — NWA Democrat-Gazette (@nwademgaz) September 1, 2020

Fort Smith Northside High School Closed on Sept 1 for Cleaning and Classes Moved Virtual https://t.co/dE2nTyf16r — 4029news (@4029news) September 1, 2020

Russellville School District bus driver dies after testing positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/1ssXZWIRMl — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) August 31, 2020

Key announced Marshall High School, along with Cross County High School in Cherry Valley, would be making the switch temporarily. Secretary Key discusses the reason for the switch. https://t.co/4UZm7EOMnZ — KTLO Radio (@ktloradio) August 31, 2020

See you at the football game Friday night. And don’t forget to take your hydroxychloroquine like a preacher and a furniture dealer in the Arkansas legislature say you should