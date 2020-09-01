Trump compares police who shoot civilians to golfers who miss putts. TRUMP: “They choke. Just like in a golf tournament. They miss a 3-foot putt …” INGRAHAM: “You’re not comparing it to golf, because that’s what the media -” TRUMP: “I’m saying people choke.” pic.twitter.com/ggXGckrBzQ — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 1, 2020

Donald Trump feels at ease in interviews with the likes of Fox’s Laura Ingraham, so much so that in an interview last night, she was left to periodically interject to protect him from himself.

The Washington Post recounts the event.

“The police are under siege because of things — they can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple — or a choker — you know, a choker. They choke,” Trump said. “Shooting the guy — shooting the guy in the back many times.”

Here Trump was referring to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Blake was shot multiple times in the back as he reached into his car, spurring a number of protests in the city. “I mean, couldn’t you have done something different?” Trump continued. “Couldn’t you have wrestled him? You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might have been going for a weapon, and, you know, there’s a whole big thing there, but they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt.” Ingraham jumped in. “You’re not comparing to golf,” she said, “because, of course, that’s what the media would say. Yes.” “No. I’m saying people choke,” Trump replied. “People make — people panic,” Ingraham said. “Yes.” Hey, guess what? The media is going to say that Trump compared a police officer shooting an unarmed man to a golfer missing a putt because Trump compared a police officer shooting an unarmed man to a golfer missing a putt.

She also stepped in to help when he took off on one of his rants about how poor people (read people of color) ruin suburbs.

Trump yesterday also defended the vigilante militiaman who kiilled two and wounded another in Kenosha, Wis. He intends to visit to promote “love and respect” for the country, he said.