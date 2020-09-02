Bentonville’s Confederate monument was removed from the town square this morning. https://t.co/I3xsAhfYXn#confederacy #bentonvillear pic.twitter.com/djFb32CknP
— 4029news (@4029news) September 2, 2020
40/29 reports on the removal of the statue of a Confederate soldier from the town square in Bentonville
By previous agreement, it will go to a private park. It was a blot on Bentonville’s downtown, thriving thanks to the huge investments by the Walton family, owners of hometown Walmart (suspicions are that family interests played a role in a deal with a Confederate group to move the statue.)
You can hear a scattering of cheers as the statue is lifted away.
Next: The two monuments to defenders of slavery on the state Capitol grounds.