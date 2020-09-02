40/29 reports on the removal of the statue of a Confederate soldier from the town square in Bentonville

By previous agreement, it will go to a private park. It was a blot on Bentonville’s downtown, thriving thanks to the huge investments by the Walton family, owners of hometown Walmart (suspicions are that family interests played a role in a deal with a Confederate group to move the statue.)

You can hear a scattering of cheers as the statue is lifted away.

Next: The two monuments to defenders of slavery on the state Capitol grounds.