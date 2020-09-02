Governor Hutchinson announced a jump back up in new COVID-19 cases at his daily briefing, despite a relatively low number of tests, and 27 more deaths.

Health Director Jose Romero reiterated his call to college students to follow healthy practices. It was a response to increasing reports of college COVID-19 cases. “Without your help, we cannot bring this pandemic under control,” he said. “Celebrate and congregate responsibly and keep your fellow citizens in mind as you do so.”

Hutchinson said he thought colleges were doing a “very good job” of preparing for the pandemic. But: “Whenever you get tens of thousands of students on campus, that puts a human element into any plan.” For one thing, he said, many students live off-campus or leave it for other reasons.

The daily COVID-19 count*

Arkansas added 615 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total to date of 62,112. Hospitalizations rose 12 to 435. Deaths rose by 27 to 841 (13 said to be delayed reports from more than three weeks ago). Active cases:

Leading counties with new cases in the last 24 hours: Washington, 67; Pulaski, 62; Benton, 60; Craighead, 49; Garland, 26; Saline, 21, and Mississippi, 20.

Tests performed in the last 24 hours: 4,773. In other words, the positivity rate is high. And it shows in the antigen testing, which Hutchinson said is showing a 24 percent positive rate in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the rate has been more than 15 percent for more than 13,000 tests. The thinking is that the rate is higher because symptomatic people seek quick antigen testing.

Hutchinson said the state will begin regular reporting of antigen testing as its use is increased in the state.

*State figures are not always reliable.

Other topics and Q&A

EVICTIONS: The governor noted the Trump administration order today barring evictions for most renters. It takes effect Sept. 4. Hutchinson noted the order doesn’t relieve renters of paying past due payments. He said the state has some limited money available to help renters. As the New York Times reported:

To apply for the new moratorium, tenants will have to attest to a substantial loss of household income, the inability to pay full rent and best efforts to pay partial rent. Tenants must also stipulate that eviction would be likely to leave them homeless or force them to live with others at close quarters. Forms will be available on the C.D.C. website once the order is published in the Federal Register.

Hutchinson urged people to fill out the affidavits.

FREE LUNCH: Education Secretary Johnny Key said new federal waivers will allow free meals for all students in districts that participate, whether on-site or remote students.

MONEY: The governor said he’d like more flexibility and more time to spend federal virus aid money. He said he’d also like higher federal matching on Medicaid programs because of a growth in need. He said more federal money is needed for education, too.

HOT SPOT: Hutchinson was asked again about the White House report this week that ranked Arkansas 11th in new cases and said the state should close bars and further restrict restaurants and other businesses. The answer was the same as always: “These are investments by people. They have employees. We watch it very carefully. If it makes sense down the road to put in more restrictions, we’ll look at those. But it’s not something we want to do.”

No mention was made of reports circulating about pressure on ICU beds in the state and a higher-than-reported incidence of cases at the University of Arkansas.