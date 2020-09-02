Harrison continues its battle to tell the world it has moved beyond its past as a sundown town unwelcoming to Black people.

The Boone County Quorum Court, the Harrison City Council and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce have an announcement this afternoon that they’ve taken formal action to denounce racism, hatred and bigotry and to encourage the Arkansas legislature to pass comprehensive hate crimes legislation.

The Quorum Court endorsed the idea last night on a 9-1 vote, I’m informed.

Harrison struggles both because of history and current events. A Ku Klux Klan leader lives in nearby Zinc and uses Harrison as a postoffice box. His family works and shares his views in the city. A racist billboard remains a sore point and a recent YouTube video gained viral attention by recording unpleasant comments directed at the video maker as stood at the billboard and in front of a Walmart with a Black Lives Matter sign. More recently, the current Harrison mayor stirred controversy, and apologized, for making a Facebook post lamenting a Black Lives Matter sign leased by a former mayor and decrying recent BLM demonstrations.