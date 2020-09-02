Several conservative legislators (conservative even by Arkansas standards) say they will file a lawsuit Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court seeking to end the state of emergency in Arkansas by which the governor has exercised broad powers in the name of protecting people from COVID-19.

40/29 reports on the effort led by Rep. Dan Sullivan and joined by, among others, lawyer and Sen. Bob Ballinger (of Ecclesia College shenanigans fame).

The suit will contend the governor’s delegation of authority to the Health Department oversteps his power and usurps decisions that should be made by the legislature.

As I’ve written before, I don’t like their chances under the law. Sen. Blake Johnson (R-Corning) has issued a statement that summarizes what’s wrong with the lawsuit. Chiefly, the legislature gave the governor the power he is now exercising and only by a vote of the legislature, which isn’t in session and will not be until January unless called, can that power be terminated.

Johnson’s statement:

As an elected member of the Arkansas General Assembly who is not a party to litigation that has been announced against the Governor’s emergency declaration and the Department of Health’s guidelines, I would like to make the following statement. The legislators who have not joined in this litigation support our local citizens and businessmen through this unprecedented time. We appreciate that in our representative form of government the legislative, executive and judicial branches have coequal functions in decision making for those we represent. The current emergency was declared under a process created by previous legislative acts and constitutional amendments. An emergency process as lengthy as this one has never been addressed in state law, and there has been an outcry for relief from its restrictions by many. Though I too would like to see an immediate remedy, I do not agree that legislators should be a party to a lawsuit asking the court for remedies without adequate forethought in our own body. What has been forethought is that the Arkansas legislature currently has the ability to terminate a state of emergency with a concurrent resolution. (Ark. Code Ann. 12-75-107). The resolution process can happen when the legislature is in session, regular or special. Only the governor has authority to call a special session and our regular general session will not begin until January 2021. For our legislative body to terminate the current state of emergency, it would require a majority of the members in both chambers to agree that we have no confidence in our Health Department, our Public Health Officials and our Governor. I do not believe that such an agreement would be possible without much more deliberation, based on data that has been tested and verified during legislative debate and committee hearings. For a legislative body, information gathering makes for a cumbersome process, and during a time of emergency immediate action is often needed. The Governor, Arkansas public health officials and the Legislature have worked tirelessly to address the economic crisis and public safety issues during the past six months. Also, the Legislature has assumed its role in fiduciary oversight of funding. If the Arkansas legislature wants to extend its authority in executive oversight and policy making during times of emergency, it should be done through the legislative process and not through litigation. With all due respect for all parties involved, I ask that we work together during this unprecedented time so that we can effectively address the needs and concerns of our state. We should address our current crisis through the process of considering, debating and voting on legislation approved by the General Assembly. In the event of a future crisis, Arkansas citizens would be better served by statutory measures enacted by their elected General Assembly, rather than through the legal system. The process may be more cumbersome but the people of Arkansas will be assured that the outcome reflects the will of their elected representatives. Solutions arrived at through the court system may be quicker to take effect, but nobody can anticipate the long-term legal precedents that would be set.

Sullivan complains:

“The suit will seek an end to the perpetual state of emergency that for the last five months has restricted the rights of citizens of Arkansas to operate and restore their businesses, assemble in their churches, visit the eating establishments of their choice and associate with family and friends without undue government restrictions. ADH has violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) for many months by issuing directives without oversight by the duly elected and representative legislature.”

Under emergency powers, I don’t think “oversight,” certainly not approval, is required.

Sullivan would have a stronger legal stand if he attacked the state’s takeover of local control of school districts, specifically to increase risk to students by requiring all to offer in-person instruction five days a week. He seems worried more about going out to eat after church than the safety of teachers and children.