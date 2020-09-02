The city of Little Rock will announce this morning an initiative to improve the Asher Avenue corridor and encourage business development south of Interstate 630.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr., UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale, the city planning director and leaders of the water and sewer utilities will participate in the announcement.

It is said to cover revitalization plans for Asher Avenue and UA Little Rock’s Plaza shopping center and fee waivers from the city and the utilities to encourage development south of Interstate 30.

Sounds good. It would be nice to see some lenders on board to help with capital needs.

UPDATE: The session mentioned recent resurfacing of Asher and University as a positive step. It also covered city efforts to press for correction of three derelict structures on Asher. One is scheduled for demolition and plans are underway to rehabilitate two of them, perhaps with help from the city.

Drale said the university still plans to rebuild the Plaza shopping center for retail, restaurants and cultural activities. She said she hoped that process will begin this year.

Scott announced new city incentives — waiving building permit fees in parts of Ward 6 and 7 (areas south of I-630 and east of I-30) and sewer and water hookup fees.