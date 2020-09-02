State tax collections were up more than 11 percent over the same month last year and more than 10 percent above forecast, though some of the increase was due to timing changes on income tax collections.

Another key indicator, the sales tax, was up 6 percent over last year and almost 10 percent above forecast.

Two months into the state fiscal year, net revenue is running $93.7 million ahead of forecast, effectively a surplus against the conservative budget adopted by the legislature.

Here’s the full report.

UPDATE: The governor said later the numbers reflect confidence about the economy, but he said times remain uncertain so he wants to keep a tight rein on the budget.