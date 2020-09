Little Rock School District voters will elect a school board in November for the first time in six years and a forum tonight will give voters a chance to meet the candidates.

Several groups are sponsoring the forum from 6 p.m. to 9 p..m. today. It will be viewable on Zoom or Facebook live.

All the information is at this link. Note the Zoom participation allows sessions with individual candidates, but there are registration instructions to enable this.