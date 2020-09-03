We are excited to announce our GRAND REOPENING! We have missed you, Little Rock, and we cannot wait to open our doors again. Thanks to all who have checked in on us: The feeling is mutual.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, we will open for dinner service at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended: Our seating will be limited as we work to ensure social distancing practices. We are taking reservations today! Call 501-379-8019.

Guidelines to reserving your spot: We will ONLY take reservations over the phone. Call between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to reserve your table. Online requests for reservations will not be accepted.

Reopening dine-in hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 5-10 p.m. Sat., closed Sunday.

Carry-out hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.: 5-9 p.m. Sat.