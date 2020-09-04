Governor Hutchinson, holding his daily coronavirus briefing in Searcy today, announced the biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases, driven by college students in Washington County, home of the University of Arkansas.

The state also recorded its biggest single day of testing, more than 11,000 with a positivity rate approaching 10 percent.

He called the news a “dramatic exclamation point” leading into the Labor Day weekend and illustrates the “challenge we continue to be in.”

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas recorded 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to date to 64,175. Hospitalizations fell by 24 to 401 (down from a peak of 520). Deaths rose by 12 to 873.

He also reported 111 positive antigen tests, which are reported separately, with a positive rate of more than 12 percent among those tested. So the day together brought more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases.

The top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Washington, 215 (82 percent were aged 18-24); Pulaski, 87; Benton, 56; Craighead, 47 (43 percent aged 18-24); Jefferson, 24, and Sebastian, 21.

Total tests in the last 24 hours: 11,254.

Other topics and Q&A

Hutchinson said he’d talked to UA Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz, who reported on the new steps taken to limit on-campus and off-campus activities as a response to the growth in student cases. It will ban all gatherings of more than 10 people. The student conduct code will be used to enforce that rule.

“I’m encouraged by that,” Hutchinson said.

He was asked why athletics should while other groups may not meet. “They have a more controlled environment,” Hutchinson said. And he said they’d been successful so far in preventing the spread of the virus.

He said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan also was stepping up police enforcement of social distancing rules.

Health Director Jose Romero said the three-day holiday weekend was “very anxiety-provoking.” He knows people want to “let go a little bit” but health guidelines should continue to be observed. He all but begged college students to comply.

In response to a question, Hutchinson again said no plans were afoot for further restrictions despite the rise in cases. He contends current restrictions are working. And he said it would be worse to send college students home, where they might be fewer restrictions than the institutional limits the colleges have in place.

He was asked about protests (a Black Lives Matter event is scheduled in Clarksville this weekend). He said these were protected activities and participants should wear masks and keep their distance.

Romero was asked if the big increases in cases meant an increase in hospitalization, currently at a manageable level. “It’s only expected we’ll see more cases hospitalized,” he said. “It will not shock us or take us by surprise.” He said cases among the young and healthy might mean a somewhat lower rate of hospitalization, but youth is not a “guarantee” against serious consequences.