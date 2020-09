Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Too good not to have its own item.

And, and following a partisan outcry, Trump now says Stars and Stripes will not be put out of business. Timing wasn’t so hot.