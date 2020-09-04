BREAKING: @UArkansas is cancelling on-campus events from Sept. 5-18 because of the growing COVID-19 case count.

More from 40/29:

The University of Arkansas will ban some types of on-campus events for the next two weeks, the university confirmed to 40/29 News.

It’s not yet clear which activities are affected by the ban. Official events “conducted by University academic and administrative units,” in-person classes, labs, and instructional activities are not covered by the ban. “Activities for intercollegiate athletics” will also still be allowed.

The ban takes effect Saturday and lasts through September 18. The university could extend the ban in the future.

The university also told students they will “be held accountable” if they attend off-campus social gatherings with 10 or more student guests unless they are wearing masks and observing social distancing.