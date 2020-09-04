Donald Trump thinks these heroes are losers. pic.twitter.com/BDaadXsWVU — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 4, 2020

Lots of traction today from Jeffrey Goldberg’s blockbuster article in The Atlantic on Donald Trump’s disregard for those who serve in the military. Suckers and losers, he says they are, unlike Cadet Bonespur.

Here’s the thing: It rings so true. His public statements about John McCain and a Gold Star family have long been in the public record, along with his own shirking of duty.

Lindsey Graham, now a Trump toadie, recognized it five years ago.

At the heart of @realDonaldTrump statement is a lack of respect for those who have served – a disqualifying characteristic to be president — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 18, 2015



It runs in the family.

Cowardice is what landed the Trumps in the US to begin with. pic.twitter.com/cWGpEsTNdN — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) September 4, 2020

Trump denies it all, of course: The crudely insensitive remark by the grave of John Kelly’s son on Memorial Day; the canceling of a military cemetery visit to avoid getting his hair wet; his opposition to having military amputees participate in a parade. So far, only proven liars and sycophants (Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for example) have stood up for him. The AP and Washington Post have independently confirmed parts of the story. In recent days, Trump also moved to shut down Stars and Stripes, a news outlet for the military, after reports that he was losing favor among the troops.

Waiting to hear from Tall Talking Tom Cotton, if he can take a break from his rants against people who assemble to demonstrate against police brutality and racial injustice. (While out of the same mouth decrying the mythical “cancel culture.”) He uses his military service as a political tool. Is he a loser? Cotton, who’s become as manic as Trump on Twitter, perhaps saw this.

I recommend all veterans to use their Military pics as a profile pic to let Trump know how many people he has offended by calling fallen soldiers losers and suckers. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/KPTDXVgoaX — David Former Trump Supporter Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 4, 2020

Sad to say, I doubt any of this will move the dedicated Trumpers. What’s dishonoring fallen heroes, when you have Nancy Pelosi’s shampoo to talk about?