Unionized workers at the Little Rock/North Little Rock VA facilities will demonstrate on Labor Day.

They are among more than 270,000 members of the American Federation of Government Employees around the country. They want a fair contract. They’ll mount a demonstration from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the AFGE Local 2054 at 1033 W. 33rd, North Little Rock.

They are protesting the VA’s elimination of hazard pay for staff and shortages of personal protective equipment. They also alleged racism and union-busting activities at the VA. Demonstrations are planned in 12 states.

They promise social distancing in the demonstrations.