Fantastic day at the National Chuckwagon Races! These cowboys & cowgirls are hardworking, patriotic Americans who are excited to re-elect @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2SkExfMDCH — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) September 6, 2020

Labor Day. A critical time for COVID-19. So say both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Governor Hutchinson, whose business-first coronavirus strategy has Arkansas at 13th on the list of most COVID cases per capita in the U.S. and edging up on New Jersey for the 12th spot.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge demonstrated her concern with safe practices at the chuckwagon races in Clinton. She probably guessed correctly that a crowd of maskless people in close proximity was made up primarily of Trump voters.

The governor urges caution.

There are 687 new COVID-19 cases in AR with 5,923 tests being done. The antigen tests will be reported on Tuesday for the long weekend. Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, we just have to work together as Arkansans to live life, be safe & wear a mask. Report for September 6: pic.twitter.com/tHpWtkZrzx — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 6, 2020

Including boat paraders. Beware of soup depth charges, such as the Antifas unleashed to sink Trump boaters in Texas.

Oh, OK. Joking. Maybe it wasn’t terrorists who were responsible for #dumbkirk

Several boats taking part in a Trump support parade on Lake Travis in Texas have sunk, officials said. https://t.co/d8r1Q9eF9v — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 5, 2020