Statements tonight indicate school will continue as it did last week in Little Rock School district, despite teachers’ concerns about safety
From Little Rock Education Association:
From the state-run school district:
The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is pleased to hear that the Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has agreed to support in-person instruction for our students. In response to LREA’s concerns, it is essential for us all to follow our Ready for Learning Plan which outlines LRSD’s instructional delivery and protocols. The District is absolutely committed to following the plan. Anyone who believes there is a violation of the plan should notify principals or District administration as soon as possible when there are areas of concern. We believe that stakeholders are trying their best to adhere to safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing and practicing proper sanitizatio, not only as individuals, but in places where there is high traffic. We appreciate the continued collaboration that helps us work together to provide educational environments that are safe for our students and staff, and conducive to learning.