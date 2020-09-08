Burn. Conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter (former Ted Cruz aide) blasts Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Politico for dishonesty and sliming people such as herself.

In Carpenter’s case, Sanders helped fuel a National Enquirer report (false Carpenter says) about her relationship with Cruz. She also mentions Sanders’ famous lie about the many FBI agents who supposedly didn’t support James Comey.

As so often happens when a woman is unfairly attacked, the burden fell on me to clear my name. It was an absolutely infuriating position to be in, but I was not about to be driven from the public space over something that had never happened. Trump supporters wanted nothing more than to force me, a committed NeverTrumper, off the air. So, I went back on television to defend myself, sitting for an interview with Jake Tapper to discuss the harrowing episode. It was the hardest day of my entire professional life—and it was made even more painful by Sanders.

That afternoon, Sanders happened to be scheduled for an interview with Tapper as well and was asked about fake news her campaign was pushing. Sanders, a wife, a mother, a conservative, a Christian and a political staffer—just like I am—twisted the knife. She intoned that it was my responsibility to clean up and shifted the blame, saying, “For the sake of both Amanda and Senator Cruz’s family, I think that they should fight back and sue the National Enquirer on this false story.” She also claimed to have no knowledge of what Scavino had done. Then, she chalked up the entire thing to the scummy business of politics at large and slammed Cruz’s team as “one of the dirtiest and nastiest campaigns out there.”