Governor Hutchinson reported another day of decline in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, dramatically reduced from a record day of more than 1,000 new cases announced Friday.

Advertisement

He also announced Arkansas was prepared to send $300 per week in additional federal unemployment assistance.

The daily COVID-19 count

Advertisement

Arkansas added 294 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 66,021. Hospitalizations rose by 10 to 409. Deaths rose by 9 to 917.

The top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Cross, 30 (a nursing home outbreak is at work here); Washington, 29, and Pulaski, 28.

Advertisement

Tests performed in last 24 hours: 5,154.

Antigen tests: 20 positive of 139 tests in the last 24 hours. To date there have been 736 probable cases of COVID-19 based on antigen tests, which are not included in the official state total unless they are confirmed by another test, which generally isn’t performed.

Other topics and Q&A

UNEMPLOYMENT: Commerce Secretary Mike Preston discussed the additional $300 a week in unemployment ordered by Donald Trump using emergency management money. He said 83,000 were still drawing unemployment — about half conventional payments and half the special payment for self-employed.

Advertisement

Preston said letters will go out to those eligible for the Lost Wages Asssistance Program, which requires a 25 percent state match. Requirements:

People receiving $81 to $99 weekly in Arkansas — about 7,400 people — won’t get the federal assistance. But Preston said the state will use TANF, which goes to poor families with children, to match benefits for those who qualify for that assistance.

ANTIGEN TESTS: Hutchinson said the state had joined with other states to purchase 120,000 antigen tests at a cost of $4 million. The quicker tests will be used in county health units and 10 colleges, beginning in October. He said the joint purchasing should save money and guarantee a steady supply of materials.

LABOR DAY: The governor said he saw people trying to wear masks and socially distance. He said there were some exceptions on social media. “We’ll get our grade on this in a couple of weeks. But I was very plesaed with what I saw.” He contended the chuckwagon race organizers worked hard to comply with guixelines, though there were abundant photos of closely packed crowds not wearing masks, including Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. He said college students apparently got the message as well.

UA: Is a report of almost 1,000 cases at the Fayetteville campus a concern? Hutchinson said he and Romero had talked with Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz today. “We’re both satisfied the university has a very good plan. They took aggressive steps dearly on. … We’re hopeful that will result in a leveling off of those new cases.”

ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS: None is contemplated on a statewide level. The governor said a regional approach had been taken in education.