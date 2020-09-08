We estimate that over 250,000 of the reported cases between August 2 and September 2 are due to the Sturgis Rally. Roughly 19 percent of the national cases during this timeframe. https://t.co/6tCCV6aXYf
— Andrew Friedson (@FriedsonAndrew) September 6, 2020
Makes Attorney General Rutledge’s Labor Day Trump cruise on the good ship Chaos pretty small potatoes.
I’m on the biggest boat on the biggest lake for the biggest Trump parade in the entire state of Arkansas. God bless Arkansas and God bless the United States of America. Let’s #KeepAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/JsiXvbwlfh
— Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) September 5, 2020