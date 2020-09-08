A special meeting of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has been called for 3 p.m. today to consider borrowing up to $19.1 million from Regions Bank to cover debt service due in 2020 and 2021 on bonds issued for University of Arkansas athletic facilities.

RESOLUTION BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS THAT the President shall be, and hereby is, authorized to execute a loan agreement, promissory note, and other applicable documents to borrow an aggregate amount not to exceed Nineteen Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($19,100,000) from Regions Bank and/or its affiliates procured through the Request for Proposal process, to pay for and/or refund a portion of the debt service costs for multiple series of bonds benefitting the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Department of Athletics for the amounts due in 2020 and 2021. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the borrowings shall be on such terms and conditions as determined by the President to be in the best interest of the University with a taxable or taxexempt interest rate not to exceed two percent (2.0%) per annum and a default rate not exceeding four percent (4.0%) per annum, with a maturity date not exceeding September 15, 2028, and shall be general obligations of the Board of Trustees of the University. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the loan documents related to the borrowings shall be in a form and content approved by the General Counsel

The athletic department, which has a $124 million budget, recently announced a series of salary cuts to cope with an expected drop in revenue because of attendance restrictions place on football games because of coronavirus and reduced ticket sales. At that point, no final figures were known on how a shortened football schedule in the SEC might affect the conference’s big TV contract.

In 2016, the university sold $120 million in bonds to pay for a $160 million football stadium expansion — a project that cost, counting interest on the bonds, closer to $200 million. Ultimately, the university is on the hook to make the payments from general revenue if gifts, ticket sales and other athletic department revenue aren’t sufficient.

The Department of Athletics is forecasting FY2021 revenues to be a minimum of $20M lower than original projections due to the impact of altered sports schedules and limited venue capacities. Additional shortfalls in revenues are anticipated if athletic events are cancelled throughout the year. The department has contingency plans that include expense reductions and interim financing plans to manage finances for the FY2021 fiscal year. Expense reductions have been implemented to include a reduction of operating, recruiting, travel, and event budgets to essential expenses required to support Athletic operations. In addition, the department has implemented a plan to reduce salary and benefit expenses through a combination of a departmental hiring freeze for vacant positions, a suspension of postseason bonuses, salary reductions, voluntary retirement incentive program, and if necessary staff furloughs or work force reduction. These combined expense reductions currently total appx. $16.4M and have been planned carefully to minimize any negative impacts on our student athletes. Steps have been taken to explore options for interim financing plans in the event additional reductions in revenues are realized in the coming months. Included in these plans are an option for a bank loan to refinance the Athletic debt payments that are scheduled to be made in the FY2021 and FY2022 fiscal years. The department has worked with the University’s financial advisor PFM to issue an RFP to request proposals from financial institutions to refinance these debt payments. The request was for proposals to refinance up to $18.3M Athletics debt to be paid back over a five-year period beginning in 2024, which coincides with projected increases in conference distributions. With this debt refinancing, there will still be no Athletic debt that extends beyond the next 17 years and we will remain well within our required debt covenants. The request for proposals was sent to 15 banks and 6 responses were received. Proposals were reviewed by the University’s Financial Advisor, Athletic Department CFO, UAF Vice Chancellor for Finance, UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance, and UA System CFO. Proposals included options for unsecured loans or loans secured on a parity basis with existing debt, with structures including both taxable and tax-exempt debt. Interest rates were very competitive with proposals at 2.39% or lower. The Department of Athletics is requesting approval to move forward with the refinancing of these debt payments as part of the plan to manage Athletic finances during what remains a very fluid situation with our sport seasons and revenue forecasts for the current year, and what we expect will continue into next year as well. This request is being made in advance of the next scheduled board meeting in order to meet a timeline necessary to close this loan prior to the FY2021 debt payments being made on September 15.

At the meeting, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said 10 positions would remain unfilled, though no furloughs or layoffs are currently planned. He also said part of the athletic budget cut plans include a deferral of the $2.3 annual contribution athletics has made to general operations of the university.

The Board made few comments before quickly approving the resolution beyond comments of praise for the athletic department from several trustees.