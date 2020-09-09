Health Affairs has published a research article reviewing Arkansas’s groundbreaking work rule to qualify for Medicaid coverage.

It’s another in a long line of conclusions that Governor Hutchinson’s bright idea was a flop, except for driving people off Medicaid. The rule was implemented in June 2018 and required people aged 30 to 49 to work or volunteer to qualify for Medicaid if not otherwise exempt. A federal judge enjoined the rule in April 2019 and ultimately struck it down. By then, 18,000 had lost coverage.

From the abstract of the article by Benjamin D. Sommers, Lucy Chen, Robert J. Blendon, E. John Orav and Arnold M. Epstein.: