Health Affairs has published a research article reviewing Arkansas’s groundbreaking work rule to qualify for Medicaid coverage.
It’s another in a long line of conclusions that Governor Hutchinson’s bright idea was a flop, except for driving people off Medicaid. The rule was implemented in June 2018 and required people aged 30 to 49 to work or volunteer to qualify for Medicaid if not otherwise exempt. A federal judge enjoined the rule in April 2019 and ultimately struck it down. By then, 18,000 had lost coverage.
From the abstract of the article by Benjamin D. Sommers, Lucy Chen, Robert J. Blendon, E. John Orav and Arnold M. Epstein.:
We analyze the policy’s effects before and after these events, using a telephone survey performed in late 2019 of 2,706 low-income adults in Arkansas and three control states compared with data from 2016 and 2018. We have four main findings. First, most of the Medicaid coverage losses in 2018 were reversed in 2019 after the court order. Second, work requirements did not increase employment over eighteen months of follow-up. Third, people in Arkansas ages 30–49 who had lost Medicaid in the prior year experienced adverse consequences: 50 percent reported serious problems paying off medical debt, 56 percent delayed care because of cost, and 64 percent delayed taking medications because of cost. These rates were significantly higher than among Arkansans who remained in Medicaid all year. Finally, awareness of the work requirements remained poor, with more than 70 percent of Arkansans unsure whether the policy was in effect.
The Republicans haven’t given up trying to get lower court rulings reversed. Arkansas Republicans in the legislature are also at the ready to punish poor people for the pitiful alms this state bestows.