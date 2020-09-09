Donald Trump knew last January that coronavirus was deadly — far worse than the flu — and intentionally played it down. As he continues to do in encouraging super-spreader rallies of his loyalists.

So says a new book, “Rage,” by Bob Woodward and he has Trump on tape. Details from the Washington Post.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis. At that time, Trump was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than a seasonal flu, predicting it would soon disappear and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control. It would be several weeks before he would publicly acknowledge that the virus was no ordinary flu and that it could be transmitted through the air. Trump admitted to Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger. “I wanted to always play it down,” the president said.

The article includes tapes of these quotes.

Move along. Nothing for the MAGA boat paraders to see here, just another chapter in the epic catalogue of evidence that he’s the worst human on the planet.