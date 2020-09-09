Governor Hutchinson today again turned away questions about Arkansas’s rising status as a coronavirus hotspot in rankings compiled by the White House coronavirus task force. It’s 6th highest in the country in per capita cases for the week and 13th highest in test positivity rate.

He said a series of days like last Friday, with more than 1,000 new cases, might have led to new restrictions. But that hasn’t been the case. He said he recent results had been encouraging both as to new cases and positivity rates and he believed universities were responding well to problems on campus, to mention one problem area cited by the White House.

Here’s that latest report, courtesy of the Center for Public Integrity.

The daily COVID-19 count

Arkansas added 385 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for a total of 66,406. Hospitalizations rose by 2 to 411. Deaths rose by 11 (seven from nursing homes in Beebe and El Dorado), to 928.

The top counties for new cases in 24 hours: Washington, 42; Pulaski, 31; Benton, 24; Jefferson, 23, and Craighead, 21.

Tests in last 24 hours: 5,208.

Antigen tests: 114 positives from 699 tests. These are still not included in the daily total, which is based only on the more advanced PCR tests, but the governor acknowledged the new cases today from antigen tests meant positive cases essentially totaled 499.

Other topics and Q&A

The governor touted the increase in testing capacity in state agencies, from 20 a day at the beginning of the pandemic to 3,000 now. He said the Health Department also was entering a partnership with Baptist Health that will further increase testing capacity by 20 percent. Baptist personnel will use a machine purchased by the state 24 hours a day. It was purchased with a partner in mind because the state didn’t have space to install it.

Health Director Jose Romero said the Health Department had issued some changes in guidance on restaurants relative to self-service offerings. The new guidance:

Steuart Walton, who leads the governor’s economic recovery task force, relayed an economist’s report. Government stimulus has helped. Small businesses are hurting. Hotel and restaurants are particularly hurting. As good as Arkansas is doing on a relative basis, he said, Arkansas “still has a long way to go.” Recovery will depend on solving health issues and improving confidence in potential customers, many of whom remain reluctant to go to entertainment events and venues.

Classes at Pea Ridge and Harrison have moved to virtual instruction because of exposure potential.