Joyce Elliott’s campaign for 2nd District Congress properly called out Republican Rep. French Hill, the millionaire Little Rock banker, for a dishonest ad blaming Democratic State Sen. Elliott for a change in cell phone fees to pay for better 911 service in Arkansas.

The ad manipulates a newspaper headline to make it appear Elliott merely voted for a tax increase, not a change in fees to pay for improved 911 service, particularly in rural areas.

The better point is made today by the Arkansas Democratic Party. Hill not only opposes comprehensive 911 services, he opposes a bill signed by the Republican governor, sponsored by Republicans and supported by nearly all Republican state legislators.

This kind of dishonesty this early suggests diehard Trumper Hill may be feeling heat from Elliott’s campaign. This could also help explain why Republicans are working so hard to hold down the vote in Pulaski County, which Hill has twice failed to carry despite it being his home county.

