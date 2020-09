Very little social distancing and not many masks inside crowded airport hangar in Michigan for Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/KcdYmFYQWR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2020

The maskless, packed crowd in which Donald Trump reveled yesterday in Michigan seemed as good a time as any to share a viral video of the Trump era. It was produced by artist Eddie Colla as an introduction for the Republican National Convention, which, as he said, understandably rejected it.

