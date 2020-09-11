Our news partner KARK reports the resignation of Little Rock Police Officer Charles Starks, fired and then reinstated by a court over his fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in a 2019 traffic stop.

He’s continued a court contest of his treatment within the department since his reinstatement, complaining about his assignment.

His letter of resignation, obtained by KARK, references workplace issues.

The prosecuting attorney found Starks’ shooting of Blackshire justified after he drove his car toward Starks, who opened fire. Several levels of police supervisors said Starks shouldn’t be fired, but Chief Keith Humphrey, an appointee of Mayor Frank Scott Jr., overrode them and his firing was upheld by the Civil Service Commission. Starks sued and the firing was overturned.